Sorry, But Marvel’s WandaVision Is Now Debuting in 2021

Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision is coming. Soon even. Just not as soon as we’d hoped.



Though early materials said the show, which stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, would be out by the end of the year, we now know the first episode will debut on January 15, 2021. This is disappointing for sure but, hey, at least we know it’s happening, unlike the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Here’s a motion poster that made the date official.

The timing is a little surprising until you look at everything else going on through the end of the year. There are six more weeks left of The Mandalorian, that then brings the calendar to Christmas, followed by New Years. Christmas might sound like the perfect time to release WandaVision but, Disney+ is releasing Pixar’s latest, Soul, on that day. That movie is a huge, huge deal, so it’ll then get a few weeks to breathe before the new show premieres .

Traditionally over its first year, Disney+ has tried not to pile big debuts on top of each other. But once January hits, it’s WandaVision time and we can’t wait, e specially since 2020 was the first year in a decade there was nothing new released from Marvel Studios. Remember a few years ago when people were saying “Too much Marvel!” Now it’s “Give us Marvel!” And it starts again, January 15.

