Sorry, But Daniel Radcliffe Is Not Your Moon Knight

Not the Moon Knight you’re looking for. Nor the one you’re going to get.

Disney is in the middle of working on a Moon Knight series for Disney Plus, about which we know, at the moment, very little. But the rumors have been wild. One persistent rumor about the show is that the eponymous hero, real name Marc Spector, would be played by none other than Daniel Radcliffe. While that’s an inspired casting idea, it’s also, alas, not the case, as Radcliffe himself was compelled to speak out about the rumor during a recent interview with ComingSoon.net.

“If I was ever going to go back into a franchise, I think the bar for that script would be even higher than anything else,” Radcliffe said. “Before you can sign on to being in anything for multiple years, you have to be sure you’re really going to love it all the time. I’m not averse to doing any kind of franchise thing in the future again, that could be fun. But the Moon Knight rumors are untrue. I can officially debunk that one. I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Radcliffe knows better than most how taxing a full franchise series can be, what with his eight Harry Potter movies and all that came with them. This means, though, that that’s one more thing we still don’t know about Moon Knight. What we do know is that Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will be writing and developing the show, which is bound to show up, oh, in a couple of years or so.

