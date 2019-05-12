Image: HBO

Look, maybe Dany just likes lattes, yeah?

Appearing this past week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Sophie Turner’s turn at promoting Game of Thrones and the upcoming Dark Phoenix was derailed slightly by the goofy controversy that’s erupted surrounding one very inconspicuous, non-canon coffee cup that appeared in frame during the most recent episode of Game of Thrones. Though Turner wasn’t in the scene, Fallon took her appearance as an opportunity to get some more information on the gaffe and put forth a theory of his own as to where the cup came from.

According to Turner, if there’s anyone to blame for the cup, it’s probably Emilia Clarke herself. Or, we could just blame no one, and enjoy Turner providing a bit of insight into how craft services work on the Game of Thrones set. That, honestly, sounds just as fun to me.



Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO, for a couple more weeks.

