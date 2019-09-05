Image: Universal Pictures

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

I hear you, horror fans: Bob Clark’s much-loved proto-slasher film Black Christmas—the original “he’s calling from inside the house!” flick—already got a forgettable remake back in 2006. But this first trailer for a brand-new take on the story looks very promising.



Notably, it’s directed and co-written (with April Wolfe) by Sophia Takal, who made one of the stronger Into the Dark entries for Hulu’s Blumhouse series, and is one of the first women to break into the horror giant’s directing ranks. Though the original film featured several strong, capable, and quirky female characters, it looks like this new version is going to add “ass-kicking” into the mix too.

Advertisement

Yep, that’s Cary Elwes in creep mode, playing a professor who sure looks like he might have some cult-y villain tendencies, though that might just be some movie-trailer misdirection. You can also get a hint of how a film set in 2019 is going to address the whole prank-caller element that was so crucial to Clark’s original, too. Whatever the case—ho ho ho, bitch, it’s abundantly clear these sorority sisters aren’t going to surrender without a fight.

Advertisement

Black Christmas—starring Cary Elwes, Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Aleyse Shannon, and Lily Donoghue—is out December 13.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.