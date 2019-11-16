Sophia Di Martino Is Joining Tom Hiddleston for Marvel's Loki Series

With Disney Plus launched, more or less, a slow trickle of news related to Marvel’s upcoming TV shows for the platform has begun. We still know very little about Loki’s series, which will feature Tom Hiddleston reprising the role of the trickster Norse god he made his own in the Avengers and Thor movies. But at least we know one of the other stars now.

As Variety reports, Sophia Di Martino has signed on to join Loki. Di Martino, who recently had a major role in Yesterday, that movie about the Beatles, and also played on the Netflix series Flowers. Her role is, as of yet, unannounced, though rumor has it the plot will involve Loki Doctor Who-ing it up through history being his old chaotic self. Maybe Di Martino will be his ersatz companion? If it is a show with a highly changeable setting and scenario, it’ll need a couple people close to Loki for him to play off of. Seems reasonable to assume Di Martino will be one of them.



The show, just called Loki, will be directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), with Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) writing the pilot and executive producing the series. Production should begin next year, and it’ll be out in the spring of 2021.



