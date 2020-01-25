We come from the future
MoviesFantasy

Soon, We're All Going to Know What a Live-Action Jiminy Cricket Looks Like

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Pinocchio
2.6K
18
1
From The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996), a troubling antecedent to this news.
Image: New Line Cinema

I, for one, am not ready.

Yesterday, Deadline reported that Robert Zemeckis is officially and 100% on board to direct and co-write Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio, a story about a puppet who becomes a real boy, a vision so uncanny that of course Disney wants to make it with real actors. The film will be co-written with Chris Weitz, who worked on the screenplay for Rogue One as well as classics The Golden Compass (2007) and Antz.

Advertisement

Oscar-winner Zemeckis will be one of a long line of respected directors, including Guy Ritchie and Jon Favreau, to oversee one of Disney’s live-action self-adaptations. So far, Disney’s managed to make the Genie look pretty okay and has figured out the whole lion thing. But Pinocchio, a movie with both moving, nose-growing puppets and a talking cricket, might prove exceptionally tricky.

I’m particularly personally worried about that cricket. These movies, after all, hew toward realism. Just how realistic a cricket are we going to be looking at here? In my imagination, Jiminy Cricket isn’t a cricket at all. He’s just a tiny green man with a swell hat. Please, don’t take that from me, Disney. Robert, please, protect Jiminy.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio May Have Found a New, Forward-Thinking Director

Guillermo del Toro Explains Why He Only Does 'Bonkers' Movies

No Nose Growing Here, Tom Hanks May Play Geppetto in Disney's New Pinocchio

Is Disney Ok?

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts