Sony's Marvel Universe May Have Found Someone to Helm Madame Web

The tangled web of Sony’s spider-movies continues to grow. Image : Clayton Crain ( Marvel Comics )

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

It Follows’ David Robert Mitchell is taking on the superhero genre. Steven Soderbergh believes Bill & Ted Face the Music is the perfect movie for our current moment. Don Mancini teases Chucky’s goals in the Child’s Play TV show. Plus, a new look at Doom Patrol’s return, and what’s to come when Harley Quinn takes on the Fourth World. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Madame Web



S.J. Clarkson is now attached to “develop” the Madame Web movie at Sony.

Advertisement

Heroes & Villains

It Follows director David Robert Mitchell will direct Heroes & Villains at MGM, a “genre-blending and genre-bending project” THR describes as “a new take on superheroes.”

Our Lady of Tears

Meanwhile, Tigers Are Not Afraid’s Issa López will write and direct Our Lady of Tears for Blumhouse. Based on the Epic Magazine article, “The Haunting of Girlstown,” the film will recount the true story of a potentially supernatural mass hysteria outbreak at a Catholic boarding school in Mexico City. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Appearing as a guest on Flaviar’s Night Cap Live, Steven Soderbergh revealed he had a hand in making sure Bill & Ted Face the Music saw the light of day, describing it as “the perfect movie for people who want to feel better about what’s happening right now.”

When Ed and I started working on Mosaic, I knew, of course, that he had Bill & Ted in his past. And one day we were talking, and he was like, ‘You know, we wrote a third Bill & Ted movie.’ And I said, “Well, great! Like, what’s going on with that? Can I read it?” And I read it, and I was just part of a group of people, including Scott Kroopf, the original producer, and Keanu and Alex, that really wanted to see this happen. My role was more as cheerleader than anything. The companies that own the rights to make a sequel, I called them up and said, ‘This script’s hilarious, why aren’t we doing this?’ We found a fantastic director, Dean Parisot, who I’ve known for a long time… I’ve seen it, it’s really good, and we’re almost done, and I feel like it’s the perfect movie for people who want to feel better about what’s happening right now.

Artemis Fowl

Disney+ has released a “special look” at Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl—it’s not quite a trailer, not quite a featurette, but it does effectively spell out the film’s confusing premise: A rich kid hires a team of supernatural creatures to rescue his kidnapped father from a Hooded Claw-type.

Antebellum

Someone or something is causing Janelle Monáe to travel through time in the latest trailer for Antebellum.

Clarice

The upcoming Silence of the Lambs TV series from CBS will be set in 1993, “six months after the events” of the 1991 movie. [Collider]

Advertisement

Chucky

In a recent interview with Syfy Wire, Don Mancini revealed Chucky has a “different goal” in the upcoming Child’s Play Syfy TV series “than he’s ever had before. ”

With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films. But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up. I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that’s something I think people will find pretty interesting. It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals. Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol



Four new images from the next season have emerged from an SFX Magazine preview.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

Costumer designer Whitney Galitz shared some behind-the-scenes concept art on Instagram for Chloe Bennett’s 1930's outfit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, May and Yo-Yo hurl smoke bombs into an office building in a new teaser for Agents of SHIELD’s final season.

Advertisement

The Order

Season two of The Order premieres June 18 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Maria summons Santa Muerte in the synopsis for “Maria and the Beast, ” the June 7 episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Molly visits Tiago at his apartment as he wrestles with guilt over Diego’s confession. Dottie and Lewis confront Brian for lying about his dueling allegiances. Elsa and Frank move in with the Crafts, igniting fear in Tom and Maria. Alex and Townsend deliberate about how to defeat Councilwoman Beck. Josefina’s newfound faith puts her at odds with her family. Lewis enlists a reluctant Tiago to join his covert operations and Maria summons Santa Muerte, but an uninvited guest arrives with her.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom



Spider-Man convinces Moon Knight to resume his crimefighting career in the synopsis for “Vengeance of Venom, ” the June 21 episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man.



In the midst of a symbiote attack on New York, Spider-Man must convince Marc Spector, a survivalist who has recently given up his secret hero identity as Moon Knight, to help him defend the city. *Peter Giles (“The Life & Times of Tim”) guest stars as Moon Knight/Marc Spector; Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph return as Dagger and Cloak, respectively.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Harley Quinn



Finally, Harley steals Big Barda’s costume in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Inner (Para) Demons. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.