Sony's Long-in-Limbo Uncharted Movie Might Have Actually Started Happening

Nathan Drake may finally be stepping into the cinematic spotlight. Image : Naughty Dog

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Elsewhere in the world of video game adaptations, the Just Cause movie has tapped John Wick’s writer for its script. M. Night Shyamalan offers an update on Servant’s future. Plus, the Agents of SHIELD are caught in a time loop, and oh no, the Muppets have discovered video conferencing. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Uncharted

According to Tom Holland, production has officially begun on the long-delayed Uncharted movie.

Advertisement

Just Cause

The Wrap reports Derek Kolstad (John Wick) is now writing a film based on the Just Cause video game franchise for Stuber director Michael Dowse. The series follows Rico Rodriguez, “an operative for a fictional U.S. covert agency sent to destabilize and overthrow oppressive regimes.”

Isolation

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports production has wrapped on Isolation, a new horror anthology film set “many months” into the future of the current covid-19 pandemic. Contributing directors include Dennie Gordon, Larry Fessenden, Bobby Roe, Andrew Kasch, Zach Passero, and Christian Pasquariello.

Advertisement

Possessor

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor ahead of the trailer coming later today.

Advertisement

Photo : NEON

The Barge People



A holiday in the British countryside is ruined by aquatic humanoids straight outta Innsmouth in the trailer for The Barge People, coming to VOD August 18.

Servant

M. Night Shyamalan has provided an update on the progress of season two (and good news about the show’s future)...via water bottle?

Advertisement

The 100

The 100 appears to take on the Saw franchise in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Agents of SHIELD

Meanwhile, the Agents of SHIELD are trapped in a time loop in the trailer for next week’s “As I Have Always Been. ”

Muppets Now

Finally, the Muppets hold a video conference call to discuss their new unscripted Disney+ series premiering July 31.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.