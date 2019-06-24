Image: Adi Granov (Insomniac Games/Sony Computer Entertainment)

Also, in the least surprising news, Tom Hardy will be back for Venom 2. The remake of The Craft has found a member of its coven. Josh Gad continues to deny his involvement in The Batman. Space Jam 2 rustles up some top basketball talent. Plus, what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead, and Brahms: The Boy II becomes a casualty of the summer’s killer doll movie slate. Spoilers, away!



The Craft

Pacific Rim: Uprising star Cailee Spaeny will play one of the four main witches in Zoe Lister-Jones’ upcoming remake of The Craft. [THR]

The Invisible Man

Meanwhile, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer have joined the cast of the new Invisible Man in undisclosed roles. [Deadline]

Space Jam 2

NBA reporter Shams Charania reports Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Lay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumile have all signed to the Space Jam sequel.

The Batman

Despite his incessant teasing over involvement in the production Josh Gad confirmed on Twitter he has not been cast as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Venom 2

In a recent interview with Fandango, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that, perhaps unsurprisingly, Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock in Venom 2.

I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can…Sony did a great job creating that franchise and giving it a life and giving it its own world. Then there’s Tom Hardy. When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.

Silver & Black

Pascal also confirmed Sony still has plans for a Silver Sable/Black Cat movie in a separate interview with Screen Rant.

We’re still working on that. I think we have plans for that.

Child’s Play 2

Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, director Lars Klevberg revealed a potential sequel to his Child’s Play remake will focus on the film’s Buddi Bears.

For me, this was just trying to make this the best movie possible. Like, never foreshadowing any detailed plan of where you want to go as a franchise. But yeah, for me I think I love the Buddi Bear concept. I love the other stuff, and I think we should spend – if that happens – later on, we should spend more time with those assets. I think that was presented a little too short in this movie, what the Buddi Bears are and can be capable of doing. I haven’t said everything I need to say.

Brahms: The Boy II

What was to be this summer’s third and final killer doll movie has been pushed back four months, and will now hit theaters December 6. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Annabelle Comes Home

In the meantime, you can curl up with Annabelle on another new poster via Bloody-Disgusting.

D-Railed

A murder mystery train conducted by Lance Henriksen plunges into monster-infested waters in the first trailer for D-Railed.

Brave New World

Demi Moore has joined the cast of Brave New World as Linda, “the brash, hard-living mother” of Alden Ehrenreich’s character, John. [Variety]

Krypton

Seg and Adam return to “a very different” Kandor in the synopsis for “Danger Close,” the July 3 episode of Krypton.

Seg and Adam return to a very different Kandor, while Val and his Rebels prepare a major offensive.

[Spoiler TV]

Siren

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the eleventh and twelfth episodes of Siren’s second season. Photos at the link.

June 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) – Episode #2011 – “Mixed Signals” Maddie and Ben contend with how to help Ryn knowing that in order to help Elaine get better, they will need to continue the procedures on Ryn. Meanwhile, when one of the group gets sirened, there is more drive than ever to get to the bottom of how the siren song really works—further piquing the interest of the military in how Ryn can be of use to them. June 27 (9:01-10:02 p.m. EDT) – Episode #2012 – “Serenity” Ryn goes back to the ocean to get help for Ben and Maddie’s conditions but discovers that continuing to go back may get harder than she realized the longer she’s on land. But when they learn that there may be a special place in Ryn’s homeland that could help them, Ben, Maddie and Ryn must all venture under the sea together to find the cure. Meanwhile, Helen and Ted connect over their shared family histories.

Pennyworth

Epix has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette on Pennyworth, including the very depressing line “No one has heard any of these stories before. No one has seen when Batman’s mum met Batman’s dad.”

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, Al finds a helicopter in a clip from “Making Contact,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.