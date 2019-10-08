Image: Insomniac Games

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Get another glimpse of Peter Capaldi’s new look for The Suicide Squad. A familiar locale is also returning for Halloween Kills. Even more The Rise of Skywalker merch gives a new world a name. Plus, Netflix unleashes teens on the post-apocalypse in a new Daybreak trailer, and what’s to come on Black Lightning. Spoilers, away!



The Sinister Six

According to Screen Rant, producer Amy Pascal foreshadows a future appearance by the Sinister Six—to the surprise of no one—during a special feature on the new Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray.

All of these villains that we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six. There may be something that happens with that.

The Suicide Squad

A new behind-the-scenes photo from actress Mayling Ng sees Peter Capaldi with very short hair he allegedly needs for prosthetics make-up in The Suicide Squad.

Halloween Kills

Meanwhile, a set photo from Halloween Kills reveals the new sequel will share a location from the original Halloween II — Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

According to a new edition of Star Wars Monopoly, the jungle planet seen in the film’s promotional materials is named “Ajan Kloss.” [Reddit]

The Grudge

Bloody-Disgusting has the first poster from the latest Grudge reboot.

Klaus



Jason Schwartzman and J.K. Simmons bring Christmas to Smeerensburg, “the unhappiest place on Earth,” in the first trailer for Netflix’s Klaus, co-starring Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald.

Mr. Robot



Spoiler TV has another on-brand synopsis for Mr. Robot’s October 20 episode, “Forbidden.”

whiterose has the feels. elliot gets owned by his own hack. an old foe chillz in wait.

Black Lightning

The Pierce family is pulled in different directions in the trailer for next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

Daybreak

Finally, Teenagers inherit the Earth in the first trailer for Netflix’s new post-apocalypse series, Daybreak.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.