The Spider-Man heroine. Not, y’know, the fabric.

According to reports by The Wrap, which are confirmed by Variety, Sony is working on a movie starring Silk, the Korean-American heroine Cindy Moon, an ally of Spider-Man’s with a similar powerset. The film, as of yet, has no director, writers, or actors have been announced, but Amy Pascal has been attached to produce.

Cindy Moon, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, was a classmate of Peter Parker’s who was there when Peter got bit by the radioactive spider that changed his life. Only, in this version of the story, it also bit Cindy, who developed powers much like Peter’s, alongside a much stronger version of the Spider-Sense and organic web shooters. In the comic storyline, Silk was sequestered by Ezekiel for many years to protect her from an evil spider god before being released, getting a cool costume, and becoming a mainline hero and a regular part of Spider-Man’s world. It’s a bit complicated.

But it’s also cool! If this happens, Cindy, who was played by Tiffany Espensen in a brief appearance during Spider-Man: Homecoming, would be the first Korean-American superhero to hit the big screen, and one of the only leading heroines in the super film business. Not to mention that Silk is great, with an amazing costume design and a cool power set that differentiates her from Spider-Man while also keeping her connected to his world.

If this movie reaches fruition, it will join Venom and Into the Spider-Verse as part of Sony’s expanded Spider-movie staple. Maybe, with this in development, she’s one of the Spiders we’ll get a peek at in Into the Spider-Verse? We can hope.

