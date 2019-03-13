Image: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Oscar Isaac talks up getting to know Star Wars’ heroes in Episode IX. The long-brewing adaptation of Stephen King’s The Talisman could be getting some traction. The Flash is getting a new showrunner. Plus, the Rock gives us our first familiar look at Jumanji 2, new pictures from Hellboy, and more. Spoilers now!

Fear Street Trilogy

According to Deadline, Game Shakers star Benjamin Flores, Jr. has joined the cast of Fear Street as Josh, “a smart, kind and resourceful” loner, “who prefers internet chat rooms to high school and is obsessed with conspiracy theories.”

Night of the Comet

Speaking with MovieWeb, screenwriter Roxanne Benjamin provided an update on the Night of the Comet remake.

I actually turned it in already. It’s already done. I like making girl buddy movies. I’m really drawn to female relationships and the complexity of female relationships, and how they change. And how their interactions can be both; we’re like terrible to each other and then we’re loving to each other at the same time. I don’t know. It’s very complex, female relationships throughout your life. So that’s just fascinating to me, in terms of how that works within a horror or genre setting, and I don’t feel like we get that much out of our genre. It’s always, it’s the trope. It’s the final girl. It’s one girl on her own. Obviously [directorial debut Body at Brighton Rock] has one girl, so I can’t knock those kinds of movies, but that relationship in a scenario of the end of the world is fascinating to me. And I love the movie, the first movie. There’s so many great one-liners in that movie. The visuals are amazing and for a B horror movie of the time…I’m always shocked when people don’t know about it, or haven’t heard of it. It’s very confusing to me because it’s like you said you’d never heard of Weekend at Bernie’s or something. I mean, most people have heard of that, right? It’s not just me. I’m very excited about the prospect of that becoming a real thing.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Appearing as a guest on The Today Show, Oscar Isaac re-confirmed something we already knew: Episode IX “is the end of the entire Skywalker saga.”

It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga. Nine stories. This is the culmination of the thing. I think what J.J. [Abrams] has done, and really the whole Lucasfilm team, is going to be incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.

The Talisman

Collider reports Mike Barker will direct the long-gestating film adaption of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s horror/fantasy collaboration, The Talisman, for Amblin Partners. Chris Sparling has been hired to write the script.

Sesame Street/Tom & Jerry

Coming Soon reports the Sesame Street movie starring Anne Hathaway hits theaters January 15, 2021, while Tim Story’s live-action/animation Tom & Jerry hybrid is scheduled for a April 16, 2021 release date.

Hellboy

Bloody-Disgusting has three new photos from the Hellboy reboot, including images of Baba Yaga and the Gruagach.

Jumanji 3

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson shared a new photo from the set of Jumanji 3, confirming the characters will look exactly as they appeared in the previous film.

Shazam

Billy Batson asks Freddy Freeman for help discovering his new power set in an exclusive clip from Flashback FM.





Alien Party Crashers

We also have the trailer for Alien Party Crashers (formerly known as Canaries) a Welsh sci-fi/horror/comedy hitting VOD this month.





Spider-Man

Speaking with Variety, Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins revealed multiple Spider-Man and Spider-Man-adjacent television projects are currently in development at Sony.

We’re developing a lot of Marvel-related content, and I think we’ll be out in the market very soon with something really, really big and transformational for us, because we’ve not done any shows with Marvel before, with Marvel IP. So that’s a big piece of development that we’re onto. I think we aspire to have several shows in a universe that we create that can pollinate between each other, and to working with a partner to make that happen.

The Flash

TV Line reports Eric Wallace (Eureka, Z Nation) will replace Tod Helbing as The Flash’s sole showrunner starting in season six.

Shadowhunters

Isabelle asks Alec for help investigating misconduct at the Clave’s Downworlders prison in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Kiss From A Rose.”

Black Lightning

Meanwhile, Tobias Whale threatens “to take Black Lightning’s life- for good!” in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega.

Chernobyl

HBO has released a trailer for their six-part Chernobyl miniseries airing this May.

Now Apocalypse

Ulysses researches Reptilian aliens in the trailer for episode two, “Where Is My Mind?”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Legends of Tomorrow returns this April Fool’s Day with a promo for an episode mysteriously titled “Lucha De Apuestas”—the practice in Mexican wrestling in which a combatant offers up their mask to settle a feud.

