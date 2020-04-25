Sony Has Delayed Its Upcoming Spider-Man Movies, With Disney's Marvel Releases Adjusting to Match

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Image : Marvel Studios

Spider-Man will be swinging into a friendly neighborhood near you a little later than expected, and the MCU will be adjusting to compensate.

As reported by Deadline, Sony announced yesterday that the third Spider-Man movie in Tom Holland’s series of films, which remains untitled, has been delayed. Instead of its original July 16th, 2021 release date, it will now hit theaters on November 5th, 2021. Since this is a move that affects the flow of the MCU, Disney has made some adjustments to compensate. Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no longer slated for that same November 5th date, and will instead premiere on March 25, 2022. And, seemingly to give it breathing room, Thor: Love and Thunder is now slated for a week earlier, on February 11, 2022.

But, like the headline says, Spider-Man Home Something Something (not the real title) isn’t the only Spidey movie to be delayed. Unfortunately, Into the Spider-Verse 2 has also been pushed back. Its new premiere date is October 7, 2022.

With these shifts, we’re drawing ever closer to the bizarre timeline where the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland might actually come out before Holland’s next outing as Spider-Man. That’s currently slated for July 16, 2021, pushed up in the calendar. I was not prepared for this eventuality. Neither, I’m certain, was Tom Holland.

