Sony Bumps the Dates for Uncharted and Masters of the Universe

He-Man will be on film, sometime, someday. Image : Mattel

The saga never ends. With Uncharted recently losing a director and hunting for a new one, it’s being pushed back in the release schedule. Which isn’t surprising. But it’s not the only movie that got bumped.

As Deadline reports, Sony has rescheduled the troubled adventure film from its December 18, 2020 release date to March 5, 2021, indicating an ambition to still shoot the director-less film sometime this year. But that date was occupied: Masters of the Universe, to star Noah Centineo as He-Man, was supposed to release that date. But instead of just pushing that film to a new date, it has reportedly been pulled from the schedule entirely.



Last we heard of Masters of the Universe, the film was being shopped around to Netflix, a deal that likely didn’t pan out, considering that the streaming service is working on not one but two He-Man cartoons, one a continuation of the ‘80s original and the other a reboot. If and when it’s come, it’s slated to star Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), with Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) directing.



To be honest, though, I’m still expecting Masters of the Universe to come out first.



