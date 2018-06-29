Photo: Showtime

Sonic the Hedgehog, a live-action/CG hybrid based on the popular video game series, is racing its way to theaters everywhere, especially now that it has a villain.

Deadline reports none other than Jim Carrey is in talks to play the evil Robotnik in the film, which will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. Carrey will join James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, who have already been cast by director Jeff Fowler. Sonic will be a CG character.

Once one of the biggest stars in the world, Carrey has kept a relatively low profile movie-wise in recent years. He was in Kick-Ass 2 five years ago, a Dumb and Dumber sequel a year after that, and has popped up in a few smaller movies and TV shows. The Batman Forever and The Mask star hasn’t done a huge effects film like this in almost a decade. We’re very curious what it is about this character, this script, and this story that brought him back.

In the games, Robotnik, also called Doctor Eggman, is a plump villain who builds all kinds of robots and gadgets on his quest to take over the world. Only a speedy blue hedgehog with a nose for gold coins is able to take him down.

Sonic the Hedgehog does not yet have a release date.

[Deadline]