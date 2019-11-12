Sonic the Hedgehog Makes His Second Debut in a Ridiculously Fun Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog is back—and this time, he’s adorable.

The latest trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog has arrived, trading “badass” one-liners for silly gags and showing off the redesign that was worth the wait.

After the first trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog was met with shock, horror, and everything in between, director Jeff Fowler announced they would be heading back to the CGI drawing board. This raised some concerns about what kind of pressure it would put on the special effects team, given how hard it is to redesign a character from scratch, but the movie was later delayed a few months to give them a little extra time.



Following the new design, things are looking a little brighter for the blue hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog still looks like a dumb movie, but now it’s a dumb movie that kinda works. They’re leaning into Sonic’s more ridiculous side in this latest trailer, instead of trying to act like he’s some hardened freedom fighter warring against The Man, i.e. Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Come on: The cartoon show already did that!

That said, if you’re wanting to avoid knowing pretty much everything about the movie, might not wanna watch the trailer. They practically give the whole plot away. There’s also an international version, which keeps most of the same scenes but swaps out the music.

Sonic the Hedgehog comes out February 14.

