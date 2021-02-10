Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Unsurprisingly Officially Titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Well, I’ll be. Screenshot : Paramount

The Sonic sequel has a name. Please, try not to be too surprised.



This morning Paramount officially confirmed that the sequel to the actually pretty solid adaptation of Sega’s iconic blue blur will spindash into theaters next April, while revealing its new logo that is...well, basically the old one but with a 2 on it.

But! The 2 has a tail. Two tails, in fact. Because this one’s got Miles “Tails” Prower in it, as teased at the very end of the first movie. That’s cute, but now all I want for this movie is the poster to just be a new recreation of the Genesis box art for Sonic 2, the best Sonic game, please and thank you.

The news of the title may not be too surprising, but the relatively soon-ish release date definitely is. Although it’s almost 2 years apart from its predecessor, the fact that the last year movie-wise has been so barren thanks to the coronavirus pandemic makes it feel much shorter. Hell, for a lot of people, the last movie they actually saw in a theater was the first Sonic film!

And at the rate things are going, considering movie studios already feel like they’re pushing a lot of 2021 dates further and further back, Sonic 2 might be the first movie people feel safe enough to go back into movie theaters for since, well, Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out April 8, 2022...for now. You know how movie dates are lately.

