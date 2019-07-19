Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

We might already be looking forward to Infinity Train and Steven Universe with a neck, but Cartoon Network just introduced us to a whole bunch of other animated shows to be excited about at San Diego Comic-Con, including a very special crossover.



At today’s “First Looks” panel at San Diego Comic-Con saw Cartoon Network share a few glimpses of upcoming and newly announced shows. We’ve listed them in order that they were shown, so you’ll have to scroll down if you want to see more Sonic and Tails.

First up was Tig N’ Seek, from Myke Chilian, a storyboard artist and writer on Uncle Grandpa and designer on Rick and Morty. The show follows the titular Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek, as they go about life... mainly by having Gweeseek invent zany experiments and inventions to get Tig out of trouble:



Cartoon Network next gave us a look at Stephen Neary’s The Fungies, a fantastical, fungal adventure series about the citizens of Fungietown, who are all bizarre mushroom-y creatures. Seth, a young Fungie, is the focus, and as you’ll see in this clip below, very bad at convincing his school friends that a turtle is neither a rock nor a pencil case:

Meanwhile, away from new shows, the panel also gave us new clips of several shows already airing, and ready to release new episodes. First up was the delightful Craig of the Creek, which showed off a season 3 clip of Craig showing off the Stump to his friend Bryson ahead of its return in August.



Summer Camp Island took then the stage to reveal a new look at an episode dropping this weekend, which will see Oscar taken to trial... facing charges of being susceptible to Impressionablitis? It’s a wacky world of mole legality that poor Hedgehog is going to have to talk Oscar out of.

After teasing it for what has felt like years at this point, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart started premiering this month. The titular feline regales his friends with the story of how he got his golden blade in this new clip, before asking the most important question of all: what should it be called, Geraldine or Goldie Chops?

Then there was another clip from Victor and Valentino, which recently got renewed for a second season. A new batch of episodes is set to air later this year, so celebrate with the nightmare that is the kids being chased by creepy looking dolls:

Superhero videogame mashup OK KO! also revealed a bombshell with its clip: Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower are showing up in August! As revealed by IGN, the episode, understandably titled “Let’s Meet Sonic”, airs August 4, and sees KO and his friends befriend the speedy hedgehog and his best pal when they pay Lakewood Plaza Turbo a visit:

Then, there was good news for Apple & Onion fans: after the fantastical, food-laded miniseries wrapped up a batch of episodes last year, it’s finally back for season 2 this Fall! Celebrate with a lyrical introduction to more of Apple & Onion’s friends:

