Image: Nick Acosta (Vimeo)

It’s a heartwarming moment when Harrison Ford surprises Alden Ehrenreich during a press junket interview. But it’s a bloodcurdling experience watching the older man’s young face slapped onto the younger man’s present-day body. Watch this fan edit of the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer and see for yourself.



“I couldn’t help wonder what would this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character.” Those of the words of one Nick Acosta, the man who created True Solo, a trailer remix that places facial images of pre-Star Wars Ford onto Alden Ehrenreich’s head.

Well, Nick, to repurpose a classic line from Episode IV: “Everything’s perfectly all effed up now. We’re horrible. We’re all horrible here now, thank you. How are you?”

