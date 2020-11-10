Somehow, There Will Be a Bloodshot 2

Vin Diesel wants your nanites. Image : Sony

Andrew Koji talks about why he took on Storm Shadow for the Snake Eyes movie. A new book lets us get a close look at Black Widow’s Taskmaster. Production on The Witcher has been temporarily halted by covid-19. Victor Fresco hopes he can bring closure to The Santa Clarita Diet someday. Plus, what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery. Spoilers, away!



Oracle

Deadline reports Heather Graham and Ryan Destiny will star in Oracle, “a psychological horror film” from director Daniel di Grado planning to shoot in New Orleans. Based on a script by Michael Ross and Corey Harrell (from an original idea by producer Jaime Primak-Sullivan), the story follows “a young woman who accepts a job on a property with a traumatic past. Upon her arrival, she soon realizes that the nightmares of her childhood are connected to the evil in the house.” Baby Ariel, Olive Abercrombie and Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti are also attached in supporting roles.

Bloodshot 2

According to DMG founder Dan Mintz, Vin Diesel is attached to return for a sequel to Bloodshot.

I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect. A lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout but you can’t use the same evaluation process, pre-COVID, to this. [Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it’s just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers.

Untitled Jordan Peele Horror Movie

Jordan Peele’s next horror movie is now scheduled for a July 2022 release date. [Coming Soon]

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

In a recent interview with Collider, Storm Shadow actor Andrew Koji stated he was reluctant to join Snake Eyes because he “didn’t like” the first two live-action G.I. Joe movies.

I thought about playing that character [Storm Shadow] because I didn’t like the first two films. I can say that. I’m allowed to not like a film. So, I was hesitant, at first, to even accept that. That’s a big studio film and my first role in a big studio film, so I was very hesitant because I didn’t have that trust in Hollywood to do that. What Warrior taught me and the voice that it gave me helped my work on Storm Shadow. I don’t wanna play a character with a six-pack. I wanted him to be human and flawed; he’s going through stuff. For me, when I saw the first G.I. Joe films, I was like, ‘I don’t wanna do that. That’s not the kind of thing I wanna do. So, when I spoke with the director [Robert Schwentke] about that I said, ‘If I’m gonna play him, I have to do my research into Japanese culture and embrace that.’ There was an opportunity for me to do a performance in that kind of film for the next generation. My time in this business might end in a few years but a kid growing up might be able to watch that film and see a more realistic, grounded portrayal and feel like they can act and they can do this. Even if it’s in ninja form, they can still bring their own humanity to it. So, it was quite a deep thing for me, just because I had a lot of reservations about it, at first, but then they allowed me to do that. I’ve gotta give credit to those guys but that was all because of the skill I got from Warrior.

Black Widow

Black Widow’s tie-in coffee table book [via Comic Book] has our clearest look at Taskmaster yet.

Photo : Titan Comics

Cyst

A cyclopean, tentacled man-blister goes on a rampage in the trailer for Cyst, starring Greg Sestero (The Room, The Haunting of Bly Manor), George Hardy (Troll 2, Best Worst Movie) and Eva Habermann (Lexx, Under ConTroll).

Alien Awakening

Speaking of cyclopean tentacle monsters, we also have a trailer for Alien Awakening, a new Chinese film inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos.

The Witcher

Filming on The Witcher’s second season has temporarily halted after “multiple” crew members tested positive for covid-19. [/Film]

Santa Clarita Diet

During a recent interview with LADBible, Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco stated he’s hopeful he can one day give the series “some kind of closure.”

That’s something I think we all would want to do if everyone was available. Emotionally, everyone on the show would love to do some kind of closure. We thought it would be fun to do a season with Joel and Sheila in the same boat - what that would look like. I feel like this would be better for us and better for our fans too.

The Walking Dead

AMC has released footage from a virtual table read for “Splinter”, an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

A “horrific discovery” rocks the group in the synopsis for episode eight, “The Sky in a Graveyard”.

A horrific discovery finds the group at a crossroads and prompts one of them to revisit past trauma. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is starring Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck , Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, the gang meets an evil magician the trailer for next week’s episode, “Truth or Dare”.

We also have a clip of Tony the magician revealing his alleged map of fuel caches.

Fear the Walking Dead

Alicia and Charlie look for Dakota in this terse synopsis for “Damage from the Inside” airing November 22.

Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to look for Dakota. Fear the Walking Dead is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.



[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, Saru prepares for see Starfleet HQ for the first time in 930 years in a clip from this week’s episode, “Die Trying”.

