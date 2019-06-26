Image: Marvel

You may be packing your cushions to sit through Avengers: Endgame in theaters for an extra few minutes of content but how about hours of additional footage? Marvel has just released info on what you can expect once you get the cinematic monster at home.

We’ve got just about a month to wait until you can first watch the film in the comfort of your home. July 30 is when the climactic event film will land on Digital in HD, 4K, and Movies Anywhere. But a bit longer for the physical release, August 13 for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand.

There’s just six deleted scenes listed in the press release which makes me wonder if one of them is the scene fans will be getting if they choose to pay to see the film in theaters again. Though of note, a nice Stan Lee tribute, special sections for Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, plus...Bro Thor as they refer to him.

And here’s the monster list of extras:

BONUS MATERIAL (may vary by retailer): Digital Exclusive: Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.” Blu-ray & Digital: Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos. Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU. A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero. Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way. The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history ... back-to-back! The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble. Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created. Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.” Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set. Visionary Intro - Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Audio Commentary - Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

And here’s a new teaser video...in case you didn’t remember what happened in the movie.

