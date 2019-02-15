Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.





Star Wars rumors squashed. Toys tease even more looks for Avengers: Endgame. And the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot has already hit troubled waters! Plus what’s to come on Supergirl, Charmed, Roswell, and more.

Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn



Charlene Amoia has joined the cast of Birds of Prey as The Huntress’s mother, Maria Bertinelli.

[Deadline]

Pirates of the Caribbean

Deadline reports Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have exited Disney’s reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Ghostbusters 3

HN Entertainment has casting breakdowns for two of the four new preteen Ghostbusters.

UNNAMED (LEAD BOY 2) To play 12 years old. Slender, pale, dark hair, piercing blue eyes, aquiline features, high cheekbones, withdrawn. He’s prodigious — bright, witty, stubborn, and remains playful in spite of hardship. He is also a brilliantly quick thinker under pressure, is at ease with technology, and has a high facility for problem-solving. UNNAMED (LEAD GIRL 2): To play 13 years old. Fun-loving, a bit of an airhead. Always curious, haunted, charmed, dazed.

Rian Johnson Star Wars Trilogy

Following a recent erroneous rumor from Super Bro Movies, Rian Johnson confirmed he is indeed still developing a Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm and Disney.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2

Production has begun on the latest Jumanji, according to Dwayne Johnson on Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame

Three of the film’s tie-in Lego sets appear to confirm a new Quinjet for the Avengers and War Machine’s Hulkbuster armor.

Starfish

A mixtape may hold the key to saving the world from monsters in the trailer for A.T. White’s latest, Starfish. We got to see this one early if you’d like to check out our review.

Game of Thrones

Watchers on the Wall has the official cast list for the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones, which notably includes Lino Facioli as Robin Arryn (last seen in season six) and Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully (presumably left to die in the season seven premiere).

The Hunt

A new press release from Amazon shares the official synopsis for Jordan Peele’s upcoming Nazi-hunting series.

The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

[/Film]

The Vampire Chronicles

Dee Johnson will serve as showrunner on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles according to a new post from the series’ official Facebook.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

THR reports an Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries will premiere this October on Nickelodeon, in promotion of Paramount’s theatrical film.

Doom Patrol

The latest trailer for Doom Patrol relays the tragic backstories of each team member.

The Santa Clarita Diet

A new trailer reveals season three premieres March 29 on Netflix.

Agents of SHIELD

Likewise, the teaser below reveals Agents of SHIELD’s sixth season premieres this May.

Supergirl

Supergirl takes on the Elite in the synopsis for “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?” airing March 3.

Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji (#413). Original airdate 3/3/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

The sisters contend with a murderous demon (probably) in the synopsis for “Manic Pixie Nightmare.”

With life seemingly back to normal, Parker (Nick Hargrove) tips off Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to a mysterious death on campus that might be of demonic nature. After the sisters consult with Harry (Rupert Evans), they try to trap the creature, but they soon realize that not everyone can avoid its powers. Meanwhile, Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) remembers something from his grandma’s stories that could help Macy (Madeleine Mantock) overcome her dark side. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#113). Original airdate 3/3/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz goes rogue in the synopsis for the March 5 episode of Roswell, New Mexico, “I Saw the Sign.”

After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa’s death, Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum), Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (guest star Dylan McTee), while Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) decides whether she’s going to help Sergeant Manes. Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Karan Oberoi also star. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Miguel Nolla & Christopher Hollier (#107). Original airdate 3/5/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

Meanwhile, the kids take a road trip in the synopsis for “The Boy Who Still Has a Lot of Good to Do,” the March 7 episode of Legacies.

When a spontaneous road trip to visit MG’s (Quincy Fouse) parents leaves him and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) missing, and a distressed Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with no memory of what happened, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) set out to find them before it’s too late. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Mark Ryan Walberg and teleplay by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane (#111). Original airdate 3/7/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Deadly Class



Marcus and Maria deal with Chico’s death in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Stigmata Martyr.”

Gotham

Bruce squares off with Jeremiah above a familiar-looking green vat in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Ace Chemicals.”





The Umbrella Academy

A new featurette breaks down each member of the team.

Good Omens

The opening credits of Amazon’s Good Omens TV series are now online.

Love Death + Robots

Finally, Netflix has released the first trailer for David Fincher and Tim Miller’s animation anthology series, Love Death + Robots.

