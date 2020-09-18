Some of the Coolest Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Merch Will Soon Be Available to Everyone

Haven’t actually been to Dok’s at Galaxy’s Edge? Well it’s coming home to you. Photo : Disney Parks

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Part of the allure of Disney parks’ Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge has been that you could only get Galaxy’s Edge merch at Galaxy’s Edge. Soon, that’ll no longer be the case. io9 and Gizmodo can exclusively reveal that starting September 28, Disney will put select Galaxy’s Edge merchandise, including those amazing Legacy Lightsabers, on their ShopDisney website.



Advertisement

To be clear, these are not the items you can currently get at Target, which were unveiled last month. These are the actual, Batuu-specific Galaxy’s Edge items previously only available at Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida. While more items will come out later this year, on September 28, the offerings will primarily be from Black Spire Outfitters and Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

Advertisement

We’ll start with the Outfitters, which include all manner of authentic Jedi garb. Here are a few images.

All of these... Photo : Disney Parks Star Wars wardrobe choices... Photo : Disney Parks Such as Sith robes... Photo : Disney Parks Or Jedi robes... Photo : Disney Parks Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Well, Hello There. Sorry, distracted. Photo : Disney Parks Yes, Star Wars Clothes... Photo : Disney Parks From Galaxy’s Edge... Photo : Disney Parks Coming online later this month. Photo : Disney Parks 1 / 8

You’ll also be able to get the high-end collective Legacy Lightsabers from Dok-Ondar’s. That includes the iconic Skywalker saber, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more, along with the necessary accessories. (I personally, highly, recommend the saber stand.)



Legacy Lightsaber alert. Here’s Mace Windu in the case. Photo : Disney Parks Obi-Wan Kenobi Photo : Disney Parks Asajj Ventress Photo : Disney Parks Darth Maul (you can buy two and link them together) Photo : Disney Parks Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Darth Vader Photo : Disney Parks Skywalker Photo : Disney Parks Windu on Its own Photo : Disney Parks Obi-Wan Photo : Disney Parks Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue You can get a case to carry your saber around. Photo : Disney Parks Ventress outside. Photo : Disney Parks The sabers don’t come with blades, so you’ll need to get one. Photo : Disney Parks The Maul Photo : Disney Parks Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Vader Photo : Disney Parks Skywalker Photo : Disney Parks A stand to display It. Photo : Disney Parks 1 / 15

Advertisement

And, in probably the coolest piece of news, fans can go to the Disney Parks Blog and vote on which Legacy Lightsaber they next want to see become available. It’s a very interesting selection of sabers from all across the Star Wars canon.

One of these will be the next Legacy Saber from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Image : Disney

Advertisement

All of that’s great for fans across the globe. Plus, for fans who happen to be close to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, “Star Wars Trading Post” merchandise locations are opening, or have opened, at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney respectively. Downtown Disney’s just opened earlier this week while Disney Springs will open on September 22. They’ll have all of this stuff, and more, in person.



Plus, over the next few months, other offerings from Galaxy’s Edge stores will become available. Things like the toys from the Toydarian Toymaker, droids from the Droid Depot, and animals from the Creature Stall. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to have a Ronto Wrap or the obviously superior Blue Milk because food and beverage don’t travel well.

Advertisement

Some fans are sure to complain this makes previously purchased Galaxy’s Edge merch a little less special now that everyone can get it. Maybe that’s true. But after six months of not selling warehouses full of this stuff in the parks thanks to them being closed due to the global pandemic, can you blame Disney for doing this? It makes all the sense in the world and doesn’t make your stuffed Rey doll any less cool.

Again, you can find all the items at ShopDisney, and here’s where you can vote on the sabers. Also, a vote for Qui-Gon is a correct vote.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.