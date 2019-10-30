Some Not So Lucky Charms Are the Key to This Spooky Gothic Comic Tale

Last year, Ahoy Comics’ horror anthology Snifter of Terror kicked off a wonderfully silly tradition: re-imaging the beloved icons of America’s favorite (and seasonally appropriate) breakfast cereals as gothic figures. Since those early days of Count Chocula—ahem, sorry, the Marquis de Cocoa—things have only gotten sillier.



Just in time for Halloween, io9 has an exclusive look inside Edgar Allan Poe’s Snifter of Terror: Season 2 #2, coming this November, and the latest chapter of what has become Mark Russell and Peter Snejbjerg’s very own horror-tinged breakfast cereal shared universe.

Edgar Allan Poe gets super, man, on the cover of Snifter of Terror Season 2 #2. Image : Richard Williams ( Ahoy Comics )

Since their just-far-enough-to-avoid-lawsuits approximation of Chocula entered the scene in last year’s debut issue of Snifter of Terror, Russell and Snejberg have introduced the Frankenberries (the Lord Franken Cherrie, rebellious landowner and his hapless brother Beau Berrie) and even Captain Crunch (the dread Captain Crackle!) to this dark, surprisingly cutthroat world of sugar-coated spooks. Now, it’s time for the mallowy glory of a certain leprechaun to get a scary makeover! Check out our preview of Russell and Snejberg’s The Monster Serials: The Leprechaun King below, if you dare...

If you want to see more—and experience all the absurd joy of breakfast cereal mascots murdering each other without having to rot your teeth downing bowlfuls of the stuff in the process—Edgar Allan Poe’s Snifter of Terror Season 2 #2 hits shelves November 13.

