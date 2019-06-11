Image: Eduard Petrovich (Marvel Comics)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Paul Feig is still hoping for a sequel to Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. The crew behind the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series want to pitch a continuation to Disney. Michael Rooker could be joining the Dark Tower TV show. Plus, new looks at Midsommar and what’s to come on Krypton’s return. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Ms. Marvel

Mindy Kaling recently confirmed to MTV News she’s had talks with Marvel Studios about a potential Ms. Marvel movie or television series.

I think the people I’ve spoken to Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and, I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her. They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much there is the excitement.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters

During a panel at last weekend’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest, director Jason Reitman revealed he plans to utilize unused footage from the original film recently excavated from a mine in Kansas. As evidence, Reitman screened a few outtakes from the scene with Walter Peck in the mayor’s office and Louis Tully possessed by Vinz Clortho. Check them out in the video below.

In making this movie, we found something kind of extraordinary. We went to Sony, and we said, ‘We’d really love to get back into the original dailies from 1984. Do you still have them?’ And we found them. They were in a mine in Kansas, and we shipped the boxes to Burbank. We’ve been going through the footage for reasons I cannot tell you, but along the way we found some really cool stuff.

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call 2

At the same event, Paul Feig stated he’s still hopeful a sequel to Ghostbusters: Answer the Call could see the light of day.

Thank you so much, thank you for keeping the torch alive for Answer the Call. We’re hoping there’s a second call. And if we do get it, it’s all cause of you. Love you.

Advertisement

Sesame Street

According to Deadline, Bo Burnham has been hired to write original songs for the upcoming Sesame Street movie starring Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Alex Winter kindly shared a storyboard from the new Bill & Ted movie on Facebook.

Advertisement

Midsommar

Bloody-Disgusting has images from Ari Aster’s much-hyped Midsommar. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement





Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle conscripts a few ghosts to do her dirty work in a goofy new clip from Annabelle Comes Home.

The Dark Tower

According to his own website, Michael Rooker has joined the cast of the upcoming Dark Tower television series in a currently undisclosed role. [Birth.Movies.Death.]

Advertisement

I Am Not Okay With This

Sophia Lillis has been cast as Sydney, the telekinetic lead in Netflix’s upcoming series based on the Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, while Kathleen Rose Perkins will play her mom. TV Line also reports Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis have boarded the series in supporting roles.

Advertisement

X-Men: The Animated Series



THR reports the creative team behind the 1990's X-Men cartoon are now gearing up to pitch a continuation of the series to Disney on its new streaming service. According to series artist Larry Houston, “the one thing we’d like to do more than anything else is to continue where we left off.” To those who need a refresher, the series concluded with a critically injured Charles Xavier leaving Earth for Shi’ar medical treatment with Lilandra.

Advertisement

The Flash



TV Line reports the sixth season of The Flash will introduce “a new male Big Bad”—gasp!—and producers are currently “eyeing diverse actors for the part.”

Advertisement

Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots has been renewed for a second season at Netflix with Jennifer Yuh Nelson joining to lead direction.

Advertisement

Krypton

Finally, Lobo comes to Krypton as Seg-El escapes the Phantom Zone in two new clips from tomorrow night’s season premiere.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.