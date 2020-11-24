We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

Solo's Vinyl Release Comes With Incredible New Star Wars Artwork

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveSolo: A Star Wars Storyhan solostar warsCésar MorenoSoundtrackVinylmondoJohn PowellJohn Williamsartlucasfilmdisneymusic
8
Save
A crop of the new Solo vinyl release from Mondo with art by César Moreno.
A crop of the new Solo vinyl release from Mondo with art by César Moreno.
Image: César Moreno/Mondo
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

It’s a given that Star Wars movies have great music. So when there’s a vinyl release of one of the soundtracks, the package better have artwork to match. Thankfully, Mondo has done just that for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The company recruited César Moreno to do brand new illustrations for an exclusive release, and it’s simply extraordinary.

Advertisement

io9 is excited to exclusively debut this release which is anchored by the above cover image, a hilarious glimpse of Han, Lando, Q’ira, and the crew screaming as they traverse the Kessel Run. Below, you’ll also see the gatefold, which is more majestic in that classic Star Wars way.

Advertisement

These works will be part of the premier vinyl release of composer John Powell’s epic score, which is pressed on 2x 180 Gram “Hyperspace” color vinyl. The limited-edition disc is available for pre-order Wednesday, December 2 at MondoShop.com. And, of course, John Williams’ new themes for the film are on there too.

undefined
The gatefold of the vinyl release.
Image: César Moreno/Mondo
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular)

“The music of Star Wars is so essential and monumental that it seems an impossible task for any new composer to take the reins,” Mo Shafeek, Mondo creative director of music, said in a press release provided to io9. “But John Powell’s original score, complimented by John Williams’ new Han Solo theme, is such non-stop bombastic nostalgic fun that it proves to be essential listening for fans of the series.”

But that’s not all. To really punch up that funny cover image, it comes in an amazing Millennium Falcon slipcover. Check it out.

Advertisement
undefined
The vinyl cover in the slipcase.
Image: César Moreno/Mondo
undefined
The vinyl slipping out of the slipcase.
Image: César Moreno/Mondo
Advertisement

Here’s an image of the full package, followed by the tracklist. Again, it’s available for pre-order December 2.

undefined
Image: César Moreno/Mondo
Advertisement

Disc One

Side One

1. The Adventures of Han

Music Composed and Conducted by John Williams

2. Meet Han

3. Corellia Chase

4. Spaceport

5. Flying with Chewie

 

Side Two

1. Train Heist

2. Marauders Arrive

3. Chicken in the Pot

4. Is This Seat Taken?

5. L3 & Millennium Falcon

6. Lando’s Closet

 

Disc Two

Side One

1. Mine Mission

2. Break Out

3. The Good Guy

4. Reminiscence Therapy

 

Side Two

1. Into the Maw

2. Savareen Stand-Off

3. Good Thing You Were Listening

4. Testing Allegiance

5. Dice & Roll

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Bill Gates Sucks at Being the Most Billionaire

Star Wars Miniatures Get a New Home, Black Friday Deals, and More in Gaming News

New Remains Found at Pompeii Show the Agony of Mount Vesuvius' Victims

Fitness Trackers Are Leading Us Astray

DISCUSSION

Drips
Drips

You know what? Having just rewatched it last week, I can confirm that... I liked this movie. Yes it would’ve been better without all the pointless “call backs” (call... forwards?) but still I’m woeful that we likely won’t get a follow-up.  Disney really screwed the pooch by releasing it so soon after Last Jedi.  I’d like to know what genius had that brilliant idea...