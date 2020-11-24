Solo's Vinyl Release Comes With Incredible New Star Wars Artwork

A crop of the new Solo vinyl release from Mondo with art by César Moreno. Image : César Moreno/Mondo

It’s a given that Star Wars movies have great music. So when there’s a vinyl release of one of the soundtracks, the package better have artwork to match. Thankfully, Mondo has done just that for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The company recruited César Moreno to do brand new illustrations for an exclusive release, and it’s simply extraordinary.



io9 is excited to exclusively debut this release which is anchored by the above cover image, a hilarious glimpse of Han, Lando, Q’ira, and the crew screaming as they traverse the Kessel Run. Below, you’ll also see the gatefold, which is more majestic in that classic Star Wars way.

These works will be part of the premier vinyl release of composer John Powell’s epic score, which is pressed on 2x 180 Gram “Hyperspace” color vinyl. The limited-edition disc is available for pre-order Wednesday, December 2 at MondoShop.com. And, of course, John Williams’ new themes for the film are on there too.

The gatefold of the vinyl release. Image : César Moreno/Mondo

“The music of Star Wars is so essential and monumental that it seems an impossible task for any new composer to take the reins,” Mo Shafeek, Mondo creative director of music, said in a press release provided to io9. “But John Powell’s original score, complimented by John Williams’ new Han Solo theme, is such non-stop bombastic nostalgic fun that it proves to be essential listening for fans of the series.”

But that’s not all. To really punch up that funny cover image, it comes in an amazing Millennium Falcon slipcover. Check it out.

The vinyl cover in the slipcase. Image : César Moreno/Mondo

The vinyl slipping out of the slipcase. Image : César Moreno/Mondo

Here’s an image of the full package, followed by the tracklist. Again, it’s available for pre-order December 2.

Image : César Moreno/Mondo

Disc One

Side One

1. The Adventures of Han

Music Composed and Conducted by John Williams

2. Meet Han

3. Corellia Chase

4. Spaceport

5. Flying with Chewie





Side Two

1. Train Heist

2. Marauders Arrive

3. Chicken in the Pot

4. Is This Seat Taken?

5. L3 & Millennium Falcon

6. Lando’s Closet





Disc Two

Side One

1. Mine Mission

2. Break Out

3. The Good Guy

4. Reminiscence Therapy





Side Two

1. Into the Maw

2. Savareen Stand-Off

3. Good Thing You Were Listening

4. Testing Allegiance

5. Dice & Roll

