Solar Opposites' First Trailer Is a Raunchy 'F-You' to Humanity

Solar Opposite’s central family of plant-based aliens who’ve just moved to Earth. Image : Hulu

Hulu’s upcoming animated series Solar Opposites—from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland— introduces us to a not-so-average family of aliens living amongst unsuspecting humans somewhere in America following their homeworld’s sudden destruction courtesy of an asteroid.

For some of the aliens, moving to Earth is a choice opportunity to become familiar and mingle with the locals, but for others, it’s basically torture—the kind that’d make you want to burn the whole thing to the ground.

Though you couldn’t mistake Korvo (Roiland), Jessie (Mary Mack), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), or the Pupa (voiced by series executive producer Mike McMahan’s son) for humans if you tried, none of them really make all that much of an effort to hide the fact that they’re actually plant-based lifeforms because, frankly, the humans are either too dumb to notice or they simply don’t care.

This gives each of aliens a chance to develop their own set of opinions about Earth as they integrate into society by going to high school, learning to drive, and consuming human culture, but the series’ first trailer makes it obvious that left to their own devices, the visitors are going to cause all kinds of mayhem at the expense of humanity’s stability.

Solar Opposites’ entire season hits Hulu on May 8.

