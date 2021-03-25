Solar Opposites Curses Up a Storm in Its Funny New Red-Band Trailer

We’ve already slobbered over season two of Hulu’s Solar Opposites—new episodes of the Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty)/Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) animated comedy arrive on Friday. Now there’s a new, “super red-band” trailer that highlights some of the more risqué elements fans can look forward to.
It’s age-restricted (be warned: the show drops a lotta f-bombs!), so it’s viewable on YouTube only—but you can click through and find it there.
And, honestly...there’s a lot of stuff that’s even racier than what you see in this trailer; to vaguely hint at one example, the Las Vegas bachelor party Hangover riff takes a turn you will not expect. See for yourself when the eight-episode second season of Solar Opposites hits Hulu tomorrow.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
DISCUSSION