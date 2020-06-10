Social Distancing Gets Extra Horrific With This Homemade Alien Remake

Don’t worry, that alien is more costume than creature. Image : Cardboard Movie Co. ( YouTube

Alien is one of the most influential sci-fi films of our time, and we’ve seen several attempts to recreate its genius—from c ountless copycat sci-fi horrors to a clever high school play in New Jersey. Now, a group of socially distant creators have joined together to bring Alien to the living room.

Advertisement

The YouTube channel Cardboard Movie Co. has made its latest low-budget remake tackling Alien (as reported by Bloody Disgusting). The group hasn’t done much since releasing cheap versions of Jurassic Park and The Shining about five years ago, but now it’s back with a version of Alien takes cardboard ingenuity to a whole new level. It’s got everything from backyard space exploration, to robotic alien facehuggers—a n d, of course, Jonesy the cat. Just goes to show that you don’t need to leave the house to make art.

This isn’t the first time folks have channeled the skills of director Ridley Scott to make their own versions of Alien. Last year in New Jersey, North Bergen High School’s drama department turned Alien into a stage play. It was widely praised for how well it created its props, sets, and costumes—largely from everyday materials—and got shout-outs from Scott and others on social media. The cast even got a special visit from Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, for their encore performance on last year’s “Alien Day.”

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.