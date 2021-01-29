We come from the future
So You Thought This Week's WandaVision Got Wild? Just Wait

Germain Lussier
This direct address has to be a wink, right?
Screenshot: Marvel YouTube
The most recent episode of WandaVision was dynamite. It began to contextualize and answer questions people had in ways only a Marvel Studios show could while making the first three episodes even more crucial to the overall story. And if you think everything so far was good, this next video teases just how much more is coming.

Suffice to say, you should not watch the below video until you’ve seen the fourth episode of WandaVision, because it includes several keys scenes from it. But if you have, you’ll be very interested to see where things may be going from here for the residents of Westview, New Jersey. But for those who have...

So, we have to think Vision can’t exist outside of Westview right? And is that Monica in the fighter jet we see for a second? Who is trying to ram their way into the barrier? Plus, it’s gotta all just be in Wanda’s mind right? And why?

So many questions. So few answers. Five weeks of Wanda left (and Vision, or what’s left of him).

