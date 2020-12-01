We come from the future
So, What TV or Movie Was the Monolith a Gimmick For?

Cheryl Eddy
Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety

It appeared in mid-November, and by Thanksgiving weekend it had vanished. The mysterious metallic monolith with more than a passing resemblance to a certain iconic object from one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made brought a little X-Files flair to an otherwise grim news cycle. But now that it’s left us, we’re still wondering: Whodunnit?

You can say aliens, or inter-dimensional beings, or prankster artists, or just full-on pranksters for that matter. But what if...what if that enigmatic slab, which was installed illegally according to the officially unamused Bureau of Land Management, was actually a viral advertisement for a movie, TV show, or some other celebrity-endorsed endeavor?

io9's Jill Pantozzi thinks Justice League could be to blame. What are your weirdest theories?

DISCUSSION

bakamoichigei
Bakamoichigei

I still say it was a prank commissioned by somebody with too much money and time on their hands. (Originally joking that it was Elon Musk...which, I mean...as good a guess as any, right?) They probably ‘thought’ it was harmless, but when basically every piece of news about it mentioned how it was a crime to have put it there, they fell all over themselves rushing to get it—equally surreptitiously—removed, before it could be examined thoroughly enough to give clues as to its origin. 🤔