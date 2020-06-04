So, How Much Like Cats Is Wonder Woman 1984's Cheetah Going to Be?

How much Taylor Swift as Bombalurina are we looking at here? Image : Funko , Warner Bros. , Photo : Universal

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to come out this week, but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the movie is still shrouded in mystery for now. We don’t even really know what Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah is going to look like! Thanks to Funko, we have our first clue. But all we want to know is: On the Cats scale, how much Cats are we talking about here?

Hot Topic has released the Funko Pop for Barbara Ann Minerva’s Cheetah from Wonder Woman 1984. It’s the closest thing we’ve gotten to seeing what Wiig’s cat incarnation will look like and it’s pretty cool, but we’ve got some questions. Are we getting a traditional costume, or will it be a CGI creation that blends her body with a cat body? In other words: How far are we venturing into Taylor Swift as Bombalurina territory exactly? Well, let’s examine the evidence.

A look at the Funko Pop! Cheetah figure. Image : Funko ( Hot Topic

Given the fact that this Cheetah still has her long hair, it seems like the character’s not going full-on feline. That lessens the Cats factor, at least a bit. But I’m guessing that this ensemble is going to be at least partially CGI considering the feet and hands and (hopefully) not just a fur skin rug (like Priscilla Rich’s version of Cheetah). And yeah, those are definitely fur boobs. Sound the T-Swift alarm!

There have also been some images online that reportedly show one of the upcoming Cheetah Halloween costumes from Rubie’s Company Inc., a retailer that’s produced Wonder Woman garb for Warner Bros. in the past (io9 reached out to the company for confirmation). The images seem to confirm Wiig’s Cheetah Funko look, with the slicked-back blonde hair, cheetah spots along the sides, and some fancy-looking claws. As of now, these costumes are not available on Rubie’s website or catalog.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to come out August 12, and it’s unclear when we’ll get a new trailer that (maybe) shows us exactly what this cat is capable of. But we can all rest assured of one thing: at least she won’t be the size of an actual cat.

We hope.

