So, How About That Holy Shit Moment on Crisis on Infinite Earths?

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pondering...something in this pic from Crisis part three, since we couldn’t even snag a photo from tonight yet. Image : Dean Buscher/The CW

If you’ve seen tonight’s final two installments in the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths superhero crossover, you know EXACTLY which “holy shit!” moment we’re talking about. If you haven’t seen it yet, but you plan on watching it, move along...there will be spoilers.

Still here? Really ready to talk about this? Here’s another photo just in case.

Vibe (Carlos Valdes), Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), and the Flash (Grant Gustin) wearing their jazzy outfits. Image : Katie Yu/The CW

We’ll be digging more into the finer points of Crisis parts four and five tomorrow, but we couldn’t close out the night without commenting on the fact that the CW’s familiar small-screen Barry Allen, played by Grant Gustin, came face to face with the DC Extended Universe’s movie Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller.

Miller’s long-awaited Flash solo film has been in Hollywood turmoil for years (please enjoy this ye olde article from 2017), changing directors (most recently: It’s Andy Muschietti) and writers (currently aboard: Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson) along the way. Those behind-the-scenes updates aside, his surprise appearance as the character in Crisis on Infinite Earths feels like the strongest confirmation we’ve yet gotten that The Flash movie is still happening...one of these days.

So anyway, consider this your spoiler-filled discussion zone. What did you make of Miller’s out-of-the-blue appearance in Crisis—the best-kept cameo in a crossover stuffed with ‘em?

