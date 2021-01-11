Snowpiercer's Season 2 Trailer Is Full of Flamboyantly Evil Sean Bean

Sean Bean, a one-time Bond villain, giving off some of those same vibes here. Screenshot : TNT

All aboard for season two of TNT’s Snowpiercer!

The series is, of course, based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige and the 2013 Bong Joon-ho film. If this new season two trailer is any indication, the show’s frozen world is about to expand immensely and get way, way more unstable.





Snowpiercer’s first season ended with the reveal of a second apocalypse train carrying the mysterious but most certainly villainous Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean). We also get a glimpse here of Layton (Daveed Diggs), the original train’s formidable new leader, and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), who’s reeling from the knowledge that her presumed-dead daughter (Rowan Blanchard) has been with Wilford all along.

A TNT press release gives us a further taste of what’s in store for season two: “An entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.”

Yes, but how will everyone’s eyeballs fare this time around? The new season of Snowpiercer premieres January 25 on TNT.

