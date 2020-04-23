Snowpiercer's New Trailer Illuminates the Difference Between the Haves and the Have-Nots

Scenes from TNT’s Snowpiercer. Image : TNT

Much as TNT’s Snowpiercer is literally going to be a series about a massive train plowing its way through the snow on a planet that’s turned into a frozen apocalyptic wasteland, it’s also a story about how the wealthy willingly subjugate impoverished people in the midst of a global crisis in order to fool themselves into believing that everything’s just going to be fine. Imagine living in that sort of world. How wild.

The upcoming series’ latest trailer lays its conceit out in a clear and profound way: the entire world is dead and frozen save for a select few who all somehow managed to board a massive train whose sole purpose is to consistently smash through the planet’s ice and snow while keeping its passengers safe. But the train can only function because of the backbreaking labor that the lower-class passengers are forced to do on a daily basis while their wealthier counterparts enjoy luxuries like elegant dining and organized schooling.

Much as the train’s elite would love to believe that their new world order is something that their fellow passengers are content to live with, that’s not at all the case, and while the trailer doesn’t make clear exactly what the locomotive revolution will look like, it’s obvious that by the season’s end, blood will be shed.

Snowpiercer now premiers on TNT on May 17.

