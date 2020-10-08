Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Trailer Frenzy

Snowpiercer's New Season 2 Teaser Promises a Different Kind of Revolution

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Snowpiercer
SnowpiercerTNTTrainsSean BeanDaveed Diggsjennifer connellyRowan BlanchardGraeme MansonNew York Comic-Connew york comic con 2020
1
Save
Wilford and Layton facing off in the snow.
Screenshot: TNT
Screenshot: TNT
In the finale of Snowpiercer’s first season, the passengers of the titular car were all shocked to discover that not only were they not the world’s last survivors of the world’s plunge into a permanent deadly winter, they also weren’t the only people speeding across the globe in a humongous train.

And, just as Snowpiercer’s passengers were coming to learn the truth about the Wilford corporation, the show took a left turn to reveal that the Mr. Wilford isn’t as MIA as Melanie led everyone to believe. During a panel discussion about Snowpiercer’s upcoming second season, actor Sean Bean, who plays Wilford, and the rest of the show’s cast sat down to tease out details of what’s to come, and Bean promised that Wilford’s second train and its passengers are going to drastically change the balance of power on both locomotives.

“He’s charming,” Bean said of his character. “He’s fun to be with. But the lengths he will go to in order to get what he wants are quite incredible.”

In addition to covering a bit about the familial drama that’s going to take center stage in Snowpiecer’s second season, the panel also featured a brief teaser detailing what’s to come that’s definitely worth checking out above. Snowpiercer’s second season hits TNT on January 25.

For more, make sure you're following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

DISCUSSION

ohnoray
ohnoray

train to plane I hope.