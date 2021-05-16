Snake Eyes’ First Trailer Gives a G.I. Joe Legend a New Beginning

Henry Golding as Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Photo : Paramount

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

When you think of Snake Eyes you think of the mask, the swords, the unstoppable ferocity. But how did the popular G.I. Joe character become that guy we’ve seen in comics, cartoons, and toy aisles for decades? We’re about to find out, in a whole new way. The first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is finally here.

Advertisement

The film stars Henry Golding as the titular character, seen here years before he meets up with the Joe crew. Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes follows the character as he becomes indoctrinated into the Arashikage clan, learning the ways of the ninja alongside Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), the group’s heir apparent, and eventually popular Joe characters like The Baroness (Úrsula Corberó), and Scarlett (Samara Weaving) show up too. But this is the Snake Eyes show and, in the first trailer, you get just a taste of what the film has in store.

The film is meant to kick off a whole new G.I. Joe franchise and if you’re curious to know more, check back soon—io9 spoke to Henry Golding all about it. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits theaters on July 23.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.