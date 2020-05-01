We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future

Smile! It's Time for the Springtime Gif Party

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partymidsommarsteven universespring
2
Save
Who among us wouldn’t love to watch something burn.
Image: A24

It’s Friday, May 1, and that means two things: It’s May Day and we should all be supporting essential workers as they fight for their rights, and spring is finally here! We’re having a gif party to celebrate everything that is springtime. Rebirth. Renewal. Bears.

Advertisement

We might all be stuck inside for the time being, but we’ve still got a pretty nice view of the trees blossoming, the birds chirping, and the pagan cults setting people on fire. Leave your favorite party gifs in the comments below. Bonus points for gifs to commemorate this special time of year. Heck, double points if you let me know something cool that happened in your life over the past week. For example, I started using Turnip Exchanges in Animal Crossing and I’m making bank.

Advertisement

Gotta celebrate the little things, like Peridot being the world’s most perfect flower girl.

“Flowers for YOU!”
Image: Cartoon Network

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Latest Coronavirus Science: Pinning Down the True Fatality Rate

In Lovecraft Country's First Trailer, American Racism Is the Ultimate Eldritch Abomination

Judge Orders FCC to Hand Over IP Addresses Linked to Fake Net Neutrality Comments

The Evercade Simplifies Retro Gaming and I'm Surprised How Much I Love It