Let the record show that Lois Lane might just be the hardest working reporter not just in Metropolis, but in the entire DC multiverse.

Deadline reports that Smallville’s Erica Durance is set to reprise her role as that universe’s Lois Lane (who was introduced in its fourth season) in the CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths event that will feature multiple Supermen from various universes. Considering that Tom Welling’s also coming back, Durance’s Lois isn’t exactly a surprise.

Durance’s casting might just be a sign of even wilder comebacks to be announced for the event because hey, if you’re going to do Crisis, you’ve really, really got to go all out.

Crisis on Infinite Earths hits the CW in December, with three episodes of the five-part event airing this year, and the other two dropping in January.

UPDATE 9/20 1.37 PM: It seems as if we’ve spoken too soon. An earlier version of this post stated that Durance was the only actress set to reprise her role as Lane, but Entertainment Weekly’s just reported Elizabeth Tulloch (who first played Lois Lane during last year’s Elseworlds event) is also set to reprise her role as the reporter, who will now have had a baby with Superman. What a world.

