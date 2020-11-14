We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Ska Tune Network Turns a Beautiful Steven Universe Song Into a Self-Affirmation Anthem

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Steven Universe
Steven UniverseChange Your MindSkaSka Tune NetworkCartoon Network
Save
From Steven Universe.
From Steven Universe.
Image: Cartoon Network

Ska Tune Network is one of my favorite YouTube channels. They take some great music and combine it with the most earnest genre of modern times, ska, to create vibrant, entertaining covers and lots of great new tunes to boot. In their latest video, they tackle a really great choice: “Change Your Mind” from Steven Universe.

I’ve written before about how special the whole “Change Your Mind” arc and vibe is, and Ska Tune Network takes that to a really great place. Instead of a quiet, sweet tune, now it’s a big anthem, a loud declaration of self-love and affirmation. It says I’m here, I’m me, and you have to deal with it. The horns, the energy, the playful vocals: it all works perfectly here. Like their other Steven Universe covers, this one really delivers.

Advertisement

If you like Ska Tune Network, they’ve also put out a whole album of Undertale cover songs that I’m sure absolutely whips. 

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

10 Great Sci-Fi Tropes (and 5 That Should Be Shot Into Space)

At 9,036 Pieces, the Roman Colosseum Is Officially the Largest Lego Set Ever

Here's Why We Don't Need Another Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie

People Who Work from Home Should Pay a New Tax, Economists Suggest

DISCUSSION