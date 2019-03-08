Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things good and merch-based. This week, celebrate Captain Marvel’s arrival with another cool action figure, Figuarts shows off some cool new toys both big and small, and perhaps the most perfect Katamari Damacy plush ever made. Check it out!

Katamari Damacy The Prince and Magnetic Katamari Ball Plush

It was a joyous day when Katamari Damacy Reroll was announced for the Nintendo Switch, bringing the Prince of junk collecting to our favorite portable console. It’s one of the rare video game themes we don’t mind having stuck in our head, nor do we mind having everything on our desk stuck to this plush recreation of the Prince and a Katamari. At eight inches in size, dotted with real magnets, it will snag paper clips, coins, thumb tacks, and anything ferrous floating around your desk, as well as $36 from your wallet.

S.H. Figuarts Revenge of the Sith Yoda

Figuarts’ latest expansion of its Star Wars line continues the prequels love with the arrival of Master Yoda—not the venerable old Jedi we meet on Dagobah, but specifically the venerable, slightly less old one we see flinging his way around the galaxy far, far away throughout the prequels (even if Bandai specifically categorises this Yoda as how he appears in the third and final entry in the prequel saga, Revenge of the Sith). Yoda comes with multiple hands to present him wielding his trusty lightsaber, his walking cane, or simply commanding the power of the Force itself, as well as an alternate head to depict him with his eyes shut in concentration.

If that weren’t enough, to make up for the fact you’re not getting a full-sized figure—literally, judging him by his size, they do!—Yoda even comes with multiple sets of robes to pose him in more action-y or sedate poses, and his Jedi Council seat for when you’re not having him cartwheel about with his lightsaber. Yoda is expected to cost around $60 when he releases in Japan this August. [Toyark]

Casio G-Shock Gundam Watch Collection

Don’t stress, you won’t have to break out the hobby knives, glue, sprue snips, or weathering markers for this new Gundam G-Shock collection from Casio. All the watches come fully-assembled and fully-finished in one of four different designs, including the RX-78-2 Gundam (~$205), the MS-06S Char’s Zaku II (~$160), the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam (~$160), and the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 02 Banshee (~$250).

Marvel Select Starforce Captain Marvel

Look, do you need an excuse for another Carol Danvers that comes with a tiny plastic Goose in your life? No, absolutely not. So Diamond Select giving its own Captain Marvel another one shouldn’t stop you from adding another version of her to yourself. Clad in the Starforce version of Carol’s suit in the movie, the seven-inch Captain Marvel figure comes with masked and unmasked heads, massive photon blast energy effects, a special base to pose her on, and yes, Goose. Because you cannot have one without the other in the world of Captain Marvel merch, it seems. She’ll set you back $30 when she hits shelves this summer. [Toyark]

Prop Store Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Stormtrooper Blaster

If the weathering on this iconic Stormtrooper blaster looks especially authentic to you, it’s because it was an actual screen-used prop in the first Star Wars movie. Manufactured by Bapty specifically for A New Hope, the blaster was recently discovered in the company’s armory and restored to its original, well-worn condition by the Prop Store, because when it was found it had been thoroughly scavenged for parts. But even though some of its pieces had to be recreated, its provenance means you’ll need to cough up more than $46,000 to add this one to your collection.

S.H. MonsterArts Gamera

The Guardian of the Universe is heading to MonsterArts! The beloved Kaiju icon, is depicted as it appears in the 1995 movie Gamera: Daikaijū Kūchū Kessen—known as Gamera: Guardian of the Universe in the West—will be a “Premium Web Exclusive” in Japan, so while it might be hard to get imported, it’ll be worth it for Kaiju fans. Gamera not only looks rad as hell, but even comes with a stand to depict its powerful flight mode, and effects pieces to turn the torso/shell piece into its spinning shell attack from the film for good measure. All that shelltastic goodness comes at a cost though: If you want one, it’ll set you back just under $100 when it releases in Japan this August. [Toyark]