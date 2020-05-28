Size Matters Not in This Exclusive Star Wars Animated Short

Luke reaches out to his fallen ship. Image : Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is full of iconic moments just dying to be rendered in the animated aesthetic of Titmouse’s Galaxy of Adventures shorts. But Luke venturing to Dagobah to learn the ways of the Force definitely ranks up there near the top—and io9's got an exclusive look at it in animated action!



Advertisement

To celebrate 40 years of The Empire Strikes Back, the Galaxy of Adventures series has taken a break from the time of the First Order and the Resistance (and Kylo Ren chopping up a bunch of people) to recreate iconic moments from the original trilogy’s dark middle chapter. Last week brought us the battle of Hoth, but now io9 can reveal an early look at this week’s short: recreating Luke’s training on Dagobah under Yoda.

We don’t get the Dark Side cave, but we do at least get to see Luke trying to master the physical and emotional struggles that come with reaching out into the Force. Though he ’ll have to wait until The Last Jedi to learn Yoda’s other most important lesson. Or at least until Titmouse gets round to animating it !

Advertisement

Although this is one of the Galaxy of Adventures shorts that leans a little more into recreation instead of its own thing, it’s still delightful to see these moments of Star Wars rendered in this style. They’re slowly doing it chunk by chunk, but man, my desire to see full-lengthed versions of these shorts just grows each time another one comes out.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures airs on the Star Wars Kids Youtube channel, where you can currently find the prior entries in this animated saga.

Absent the Power Adapter, You Can Finally Buy the TurboGrafx-16... Read on The Inventory

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.