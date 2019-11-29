We come from the future
Sink Your Teeth Into This First Look Inside Vampironica: New Blood

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Exclusive
Veronica confronts the memories of her recent, wild past.
Image: Audrey Mok and Matt Herms (Archie Comics)

Thanksgiving? So 24 hours ago. Fangsgiving? Here. For. It.

After the wild events of Jughead: The Hunger vs. Vampironica revealed that there’s a whole dang Archie Comics Multiverse out there, Riverdale’s toothy take on Veronica Lodge—high-strung social flower by day, Vampiric queen of the night by, err, night—is back in action for a brand new, five-issue solo miniseries.

Penned by Frank Tieri and Michael Moreci, and with art from Audrey Mok, colors by Matt Herms and lettering by Jack Morelli, Vampironica: New Blood sees Ronnie return to her own home reality and struggling to come to terms with everything she’s just learned about not just herself, but the very cosmos itself. It’s a lot to take in for a teen, even if you also just happen to be a vampire teen!

But as you’ll see in our exclusive preview of the first issue below, Veronica will have some help in easing back into the swing of things...mainly because there’s new familial problems for her to confront after being gone for so long. Check it out!

Vampironica: New Blood #1 hits shelves next week on December 4.

