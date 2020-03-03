Simon Pegg Thinks Star Trek 4 as We Know It Might Not Ever Happen

The movie studios cannae take in, captain! Image : Paramount

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

The Uncharted movie casts some big names in mysterious roles. Jason Blum is plugging on ahead with a seventh Paranormal Activity. Get a new look at New Mutants’ spooky hospital in the latest TV spot. Plus, when we’ll learn the fate of Green Arrow and the Canaries, and what’s to come on The Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Star Trek 4

In conversation with Games Radar, Simon Pegg revealed he’s skeptical a fourth Star Trek film set in the Kelvin timeline will ever see the light of day.

The fact is, Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money. They make maybe $500 million at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200 million. You have to make three times that to make a profit. I don’t feel like the last one… They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary. The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film. And we’ve lost momentum. I think losing Anton [Yelchin] was a huge blow to our little family, and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that. So I don’t know.

Uncharted

Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie in a currently undisclosed role, as have Sophia Ali and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle. [Variety]

Advertisement

Paranormal Activity 7

Appearing as a guest on The Evolution of Horror podcast, Jason Blum confirmed a seventh film in the Paranormal Activity franchise is currently in development with Chris Landon attached to produce.

We are doing a new Paranormal Activity, we have Chris Landon…he’s coming up with Paranormal Activity 7.

Advertisement

Last Night in Soho

On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Anya-Taylor Joy described Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho as a “really well-directed acid trip.”

Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed. It’s very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.

Advertisement

[Indiewire]

Bloodshot

Bloody-Disgusting has the latest Bloodshot poster.

Advertisement

The New Mutants

The New Mutants check into a hospital haunted by a Native American dream spirit in two new TV spots.

Advertisement

A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt walks into a trap in an extended clip from A Quiet Place Part II.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

The Justice League turns to the occult in a new trailer for Apokolips War.

Blood Quantum

A zombie virus reaches an isolated Red Crow reservation in the latest trailer for Blood Quantum.

The Other Lamb

A cultist begins to receive nightmarish visions in the trailer for IFC Midnight’s The Other Lamb.

The Lost Boys

Rochelle Aytes has joined the cast of The Lost Boys as Jackie, a new incarnation of Dianne Wiest’s character, Lucy, described as “the single mother of Garrett and Levi” who has “just moved back to the North Carolina seaside town she abandoned more than 20 years ago. Now she’s returning to take over her dad’s bed and breakfast, and perhaps, rekindle an old high school flame.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Green Arrow and the Canaries

Green Arrow and the Canaries will-or-will-not receive a series order by May, according to Marc Guggenheim on Twitter.

Advertisement

Marianne

According to creator Samuel Bodin on Instagram, Netflix has canceled the horror series Marianne after one season.

Advertisement

WandaVision

Filming has officially wrapped on Marvel’s WandaVision.

Advertisement

Siren

TV Line also has a poster and trailer for the third season of Siren.

Bloodride

Passengers aboard a “spectral bus” reach an unknown destination in the trailer for Netflix’s new horror series, Bloodride.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning’s third season concludes in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation. ”

The Walking Dead

Finally, Negan unsurprisingly remains a creep in a clip from “Morning Star, ” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.