Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Ghost-Hunting Comedy Truth Seekers Is Arriving Before Halloween

Cheryl Eddy
Photo: Amazon Studios
Trailer Frenzy
By now, we’d follow Simon Pegg and Nick Frost just about anywhere; their off-kilter comedy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Paul) is as close to a sure thing as it gets. We’d even follow them into a creepy haunted house—which their new Amazon series, Truth Seekers, definitely promises to provide.

Not long after giving us a first peek during San Diego Comic-Con, the show just dropped its first full-length trailer, which sets up the boss-employee dynamic between Pegg and Frost’s cable-company co-workers—and also shows how Frost’s paranormal-enthusiast character, Gus, and his trainee, Elton (Samson Kayo) get into the ghost-hunting business in the first place.

Truth Seekers—a show we first heard about all the way back in January 2018—will run for eight episodes; in addition to Pegg, Frost, and Kayo, it also stars the legendary Malcolm McDowell as Gus’ cranky father, as well as Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma. Pegg and Frost co-wrote the series along with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.

Truth Seekers hits Amazon Friday, October 30, conveniently just in time to start eating all that Halloween candy you bought with the full knowledge that no trick-or-treaters will be out this year.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

brettn9ne3
BrettN9ne

Excited for this, but really wish Wright was involved as well.  When those three are together, it’s amazing.