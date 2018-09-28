Image: Ardian Syaf, Jay Leisten, and Frank Martin (Marvel Comics)

Tim Allen teases an emotional Toy Story 4. There’s a few tiny rumors about the progress of The Batman. Joaquin Phoenix takes a miserable-sounding call in new Joker set footage. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash and Black Lightning, two new clips from Venom, and the Coven gang return to American Horror Story. Spoilers get!



Gambit

Speaking with IGN, Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg described Gambit as a “romantic comedy,” which he also noted is “looking to start” production in early 2019:

When you look at Gambit, he’s a hustler and a womanizer and we just felt like there was an attitude, a swagger to him, that lent itself to romantic comedy. You know, when I say romantic comedy, I use that term loosely, in the same term that I use the term western for Logan loosely. It’s not like they’re gunslingers at high noon in Logan. It’s just a vibe. And I would say the vibe of Gambit has a romantic or sex comedy vibe to it. While it is also still very much a superhero movie with villains and heroes, as all these movies are.

Charlie’s Angels

Deadline reports Jonathan Tucker has joined the cast of Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot in a currently undisclosed role.

Call of the Wild

Karen Gillan has been cast as Mercedes in the upcoming live-action/CGI Call of the Wild remake from director Chris Sanders. [Deadline]

Toy Story 4

Appearing as a guest on The Talk, Tim Allen stated “a couple scenes toward the end” of the upcoming Toy Story sequel were so emotionally-charged, he had a difficult time recording them.

Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker. I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.

The Batman

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez reports The Batman is “hopeful” to begin production next summer.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The latest How to Train Your Dragon has been pushed up one week, and will now hit theaters February 22nd, 2019. [Coming Soon]

Joker

Set footage has surfaced of Joaquin Phoenix weeping in a phone booth in full clown makeup.

Venom

Eddie Brock romances Michelle Williams while the symbiote encourages him to bite people’s heads off in two new clips.

Robin Hood

A third trailer reveals the secret origin of Robin Hood.

Mirai

A U.S. trailer has been released for Mamoru Hosoda’s latest animated feature, a fantasy adventure across time and space sparked by a woman going back in time to save her older brother.





Netflix MCU

During a panel at the 2018 Tribeca TV Fest, Rosario Dawson stated she isn’t sure if Claire Temple will return to the MCU following her breakup with Luke Cage.

Who knows if I’ll come back again? This was looking like it was going to be a big final scene for Claire, and it was really as a culmination of three years and being on five different shows. When the scene was first written, to be honest, it was a little bit more written on his side and his storyline and that kind of stuff. And I approached Cheo and had the audacity of adding some lines and rewriting some stuff and asked him if that could work.

Star Trek: Short Treks

An invisible alien is loose aboard the Discovery in a quick trailer for Tilly’s episode, “Runaway”.

The Walking Dead

A new featurette takes us behind-the-scenes of season nine.

Titans

A new promo showcases Beast Boy’s fully nude transformations—and a Batman joke sans “fuck!”

Coming Soon also has the latest poster.

Supernatural

Sam tracks Dean’s whereabouts in the synopsis for episode 2 of the show’s fourteenth season, “Gods & Monsters”.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) finds a clue to Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) whereabouts, so he, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Bobby (guest star Jim Beaver) set out to investigate. Castiel imparts some sage advice on Jack (Alexander Calvert), who, still desperate to belong, seeks out a familial connection.

Riverdale

Jughead discovers a mutilated body in the synopsis for episode 2 of the new season, “Fortune & Men’s Eyes”.

After a gruesome discovery is made in the forest, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) team up to investigate Riverdale’s latest mystery. As Archie (KJ Apa) navigates his new surroundings, Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a plan to bring a bit of home to him. Elsewhere, when Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) decides to join the RROTC, Kevin (Casey Cott) worries he may be pulling away from him.

The Flash

Chris Klein makes his debut as Cicada in the synopsis for episode 2 of season 5, “Blocked”.

As Barry (Grant Gustin) helps his daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), become a better speedster, he and Team Flash also track down a meta stealing high-tech weapons, only to cross paths with a new foe named Cicada (Chris Klein), who is hunting the very same meta with nefarious intent.

Black Lightning

Jefferson steps down from his teaching position at Garfield High in the synopsis for “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues.”

Jefferson (Cress Williams) must break the news to his students and faculty that he is stepping down. Struggling with his new life as Painkiller, Kahlil (Jordan Calloway) pays a visit to Jennifer (China Anne McClain) in hopes of mending things. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues to enact his plan.

Meanwhile, Coming Soon has photos from the season two premiere, “The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies.” More at the link.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Finally, the Coven witches return in the promo for next week’s episode, “Could it be...Satan?”.

