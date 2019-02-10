Image: Warner Bros.

What a scream-studded lineup.



Creepshow, the well-loved feature-length horror anthology created by Stephen King and George Romero, is getting a revival in the form of a six-episode anthology series on the horror platform Shudder. And this weekend at the Television Critics Association, AMC has announced the lineup for the series, and it’s pretty fantastic.



As reported by Collider, the lineup includes:

“Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill (NOS4A2) “House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) “The Companion” by Joe Lansdale (The Bottoms) “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman (The Lesser Dead) “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones (The Hitchhiker “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito (The Walking Dead: Webisodes) “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab (Monster House)

Helluva lineup (though it would be nice if it wasn’t all dudes), especially Josh Malerman, the author of the novel behind Bird Box. The series, helmed by Greg Nicotero, will also adapt a story by the one and only Stephen King, though which story has yet to be announced. Since he’s written about 200, there are certainly plenty of options.

Nicotero will be directing some segments of the anthology, alongside directors David Bruckner, Roxanne Benjamin, and John Harrison.



A premiere date for the show has yet to be announced, but production has begun, so more news will be forthcoming before too long.

