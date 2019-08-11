Image: Amazon Prime

It’s not that The Boys are back in town so much as that they never left.

Amazon surprised recently by renewing The Boys, their new show about outlandish action in a world run by corrupt superheroes, for a second season before the first had even aired. And now it seems that second season has already started filming. Or, at least, bloodletting.

On Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke has shared a picture from their work on season two, which features the show’s actors, specifically Tomar Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid, and Laz Alonso, covered in quite a bit of blood. And giving the finger, alongside Kripke himself. Edgy.

“As you can see, we’re up to our old tricks,” Kripke said in the image’s caption. The Boys has a first season out now on Amazon Prime, and a second season is coming sooner than we’d probably guess.



