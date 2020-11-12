We come from the future
Show io9 Your Most Comic Book-y Miles Morales Pics

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Miles landing a knock out blow to an Underground goon.
Screenshot: Insomniac

Like Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game, Miles Morales features a slew of unlockable suits that give Miles a variety of new looks and special abilities that make his fight to save Harlem and the rest of New York City that much more dynamic. Miles’ Into the Spider-Verse suit is particularly notable, because of the way it expertly recreates the aesthetic language of Sony’s 2018 movie.

In addition to making Miles look and move like his animated cinematic counterpart, one of the coolest details about the Into the Spider-Verse suit is a special visor modification that adds Into the Spider-Verse-like visual sound effects to Miles’ blows in combat.

Enabling the “BAM! POW! WHAM!” visor while wearing the spray-painted suit gives you the opportunity to play through Miles Morales as if it were a twisted extension of Into the Spider-Verse itself.

Miles introducing an Underground goon to his sneaker.
Screenshot: Insomniac

But because all of Miles’ visors can be paired up with any of the game’s suits, “BAM! POW! WHAM!” also makes for an excellent way to capture some gorgeous screengrabs with a bit of comic book-y flair.

As you can probably tell by now, we here at io9 enjoy a good photo of Spider-Man or two, so let’s see what you’ve got, folks. Get wild with it.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

DISCUSSION