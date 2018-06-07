At a family campground somewhere in rural France, an unspoken attraction takes ahold of two teenage strangers. But there’s something bizarre and quite possibly alien happening to the boy, and the girl soon reveals there’s way more to her than just the party princess she appears to be at first.



Campers, by Laurent Barthelemy, gets very surreal at times and it leaves a lot of its plot mechanics (including its enigmatic ending) up for interpretation. However, it does contain an arm-wrestling contest, a stirring cover of “Wicked Game,” and some exquisitely shudder-inducing body horror.

[Dust]